Affectionate Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose team up for their son’s birthday party (photos)

Ex-couple, Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose put their differences aside to team up for their son’s 5th birthday party.

The rapper who attended the Halloween birthday party in a matching white outfit with his son, Sebastian, was pictured wrapping his arm around Amber Rose.

 

Affectionate Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose team up for their son

The party was also attended by several kids including Tyga and Blac Chyna’s son King who donned a Ferrari suit to the bash.

Many are hailing the pair on how they co-parenting, despite the fact that Amber Rose is now dating rapper 21 Savage. Wiz Khalifa is presently single, following his split from his ex-girlfriend, Izabela Guedes.

Affectionate Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose team up for their sonAffectionate Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose team up for their sonAffectionate Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose team up for their son

