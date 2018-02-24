After 22 Years, Nigerian Woman Uses Facebook To Find Her Father Who Abandoned His Family After Childbirth (Photos)

A photo of Sandra’s father and mother before he eloped

A Nigerian woman by name Sandra Okeneke, 22 has finally found her Dad after searching for him on social media.

According to the story shared by Nnamdi Victor on Facebook, the man reportedly abandoned her and her late mum at birth.

The girl revealed that her grandmother told her years ago that her father rejected her mum because of the name of her place, Umuosu Ubakala in Umuahia South, Abia State.

The man reportedly believed they were Osu people (outcast) as he said he can’t marry and live with an outcast.

With the help of Victor, the girl launched a search online in order to meet with her father after seeing a picture of him and her late mum hidden with her birth certificate. According to the lady, her mom died in 2008.

Sandra’s birth certificate

With the help of Victor, the girl’s father was located. Victor revealed that he has contacted the lady’s dad, Okeneke Joe who lives in Jos, Plateau South.

He further revealed that he spoke with the girl’s father yesterday afternoon, who was very surprised on hearing about his long lost daughter. The man also reportedly accepted that he can’t wait to see his daughter Sandra.

According to Victor, Sandra will be on her way to Jos any moment from now to meet her biological father for the first time after two decades.

Victor wrote: “This world is indeed a very small tiny place. We all should be extremely careful my brothers and sisters. Don’t ever think you can commit and disappear and no one will ever find you again! Big Fat Lie! Truly, as long as we are alive, we still have a date with our past.

Mr. Okeneke Joe

Brothers and Sisters, I wish to inform everyone that we have found Sandra’s father Mr Okeneke Joe. When we made the post, one lady commented that she knows the man in Jos. I chatted her up and she agreed to house Sandra when she comes to Jos and take her to the man’s shop. Later in the night, another guy chatted me up that he knows the man too in Jos. He promised to get me his phone number and this afternoon, I just spoke for hours with Mr Okeneke Joe on phone. I introduced myself and told him everything Sandra told me. I could sense the shock and surprise in his voice! I’m sure he never ever ever saw it coming. But Awwwww! He is just a humble man. No stress! He accepted that he can’t wait to see his daughter Sandra.

So any moment from now, Sandra will be on her way to Jos to meet her biological father for the first time after two decades. We will transport her from the money in the group account.

Thanks everyone who shared the post! I am now fearing the power of social media! Please let’s live right bro. Don’t ever think you can impregnate a lady and disappear. One day, that child will go out to search for you and just like Sandra, you must be found in a way you will be shocked to the marrows.

What a small world!”

