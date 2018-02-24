Entertainment

Akin and Toyin Olatunji Daniels of Eventecture covers this week’s wedding Issue of Vanguard Allure

Akinola and Oluwatoyin Olatunji Daniels were first friends, then became couples and finally became business partners, they are both Co-Managing Partners at Eventecture which is a one stop design company that specialises in building distinct and amazing stages, set, lighting, special effects for weddings.


While it’s not a common place to see couples who work together, this two beg to be different , this parents of two share synergy in love and work that has helped to put their family business on the front burner as they churn out amazing masterpieces one event at a time.

As we round off talking about Love this month of February, this amazing couple sat down with Vanguard Allure ‘s Jemi Ekunkunbor to talk about how they manage to maintain a successful work-life balance.

Credits
Creative Director : Nelly Mesik
Photography : Trans4maz Fotography
Stylist : Rhoda Ebun for RTF Company
Hair: Sari Signature
Makeup : Prada House

Location : Trish O Luxury Interiors.

Leave a Comment


Tags

You may also like

See Efe’s Freestyle That Got Nigerians Talking (Video)

“I Am Lesbian, Not Because I Wasn’t D*icked Down, But Simply Because I Am Attracted To Women”- Young Lady Reveals

Lady goes on a date completely unclad, without her date noticing (Photos)

Black Panther’s Mbaku Facing Controversy over White Girlfriend

WOW: Ali Baba Plans To Give N30Million To 30 Nigerian Youths

Funke Akindele Rocks Transparent Dress To Public Event (Photos)

7 Nigerian celebrities and their cute kids (Photos)

VIDEO:Olamide, Wizkid, Phyno ,Flavour N’abania Just Hanging Out Together

Actress Moyo Lawal declares herself “Commissioner Of Short And Fat Women”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *