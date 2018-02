80-year-old Yoruba monarch, Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III is yet again, the latest father in town after she welcomed new additions to his burgeoning family with one of his wives.

Barely two days after Alaafin of Oyo’s wife, Olori Memunat gave birth to twins, his youngest wife, Olori Badirat Olaitan reportedly gave birth to another set of twins, two boys.

The news breaked out in social media courtesy of Queen Ayeesha who unveiled the news on her insta handle.

Source – Gistreel