Entertainment

Alicia Silverstone and husband Christopher Jarecki split after being together for 20 years

American actress Alicia Silverstone and her husband Christopher Jarecki have officially separated after being together for 20 years and being married for 12 years.

The couple got married in 2005 at a private lakeside estate in Lake Tahoe, California. In 2011, Silverstone gave birth to their first child together. Their son Bear Blue Jarecki is now 6.

 

Silverstone’s rep announced their separation in a statement that reads:

“They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent.”

 

Alicia Silverstone and husband Christopher Jarecki split after being together for 20 years

 

Jarecki, known for his work as the lead singer of punk band S.T.U.N., last appeared on Silverstone’s social media page in July 2017 but no one suspected anything because the 41-year-old actress has kept most details of her marriage and life at home extremely private.

Source: Linda Ikeji’s blog


You may also like

Hushpuppi reveals what he currently misses a lot!

Kim Kardashian stuns on the cover of Vogue India as she opens up about what she hates/loves about her family

Adekunle Gold shares throwback photo with his late sister

Is Britney Spears really 36? See new photos of her

Chaos erupts as drunk father-in-law forces bride to kiss him in front of wedding guests

Here is a close-up photo of Oprah Winfrey at the ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ premiere, people are drooling about

Yungsam mobbed in Ajegunle, rescued by soldiers

What blogger Sandra Rose wrote about Jada Pinkett Smith and Duane Martin is the most savage thing you will read today!

Bollywood star Sridevi didn’t die of heart attack, she “accidentally drowned in hotel bath”, postmortem reveals

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *