Alicia Silverstone and husband Christopher Jarecki split after being together for 20 years

American actress Alicia Silverstone and her husband Christopher Jarecki have officially separated after being together for 20 years and being married for 12 years.

The couple got married in 2005 at a private lakeside estate in Lake Tahoe, California. In 2011, Silverstone gave birth to their first child together. Their son Bear Blue Jarecki is now 6.

Silverstone’s rep announced their separation in a statement that reads:

“They still deeply love and respect each other and remain very close friends but have mutually decided to separate after being together for 20 years. They have a son together who they will continue to co-parent.”

Jarecki, known for his work as the lead singer of punk band S.T.U.N., last appeared on Silverstone’s social media page in July 2017 but no one suspected anything because the 41-year-old actress has kept most details of her marriage and life at home extremely private.

