APC Crisis: APC Chairman, Oyegun Replies Tinubu

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, has replied the letter written to him by the national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The reply came after his closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

Tinubu had written President Buhari accusing Oyegun of undermining his efforts aimed at reconciling aggrieved party members, as directed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

In his tame reply, Odigie-Oyegun merely expressed gratitude to Tinubu for wishing him well, saying Tinubu should rest assured of his support towards ensuring the success of the task given to him by the President.

Oyegun’s reply dated February 23, 2018 read: “I thank you for your letter dated February 21, 2018, for your prayers and good wishes for my health. I wish you the same and pray that our good God keeps you strong and grants you His peace. Let me once again formally congratulate you on the peace-making assignment Mr. President has entrusted you with.

“It is most challenging but I believe you will ultimately justify the confidence reposed in you by Mr. President. In this, you have my full support. Be assured, dear Asiwaju, of my highest regards now and always.”

It is not known what President Buhari told Oyegun during the closed-door meeting, but it is believed the President prevailed on Oyegun to cooperate with the former Lagos State governor.

Odigie-Oyegun arrived the Presidential Villa at about 3 pm and left at about 3.50pm. Apparently aware that State House correspondents would seek to hear from him over the letter, the party chairman avoided them.

As soon as he sighted the journalists who were waiting for him at their operational base inside the Council Chambers Briefing Room, Odigie-Oyegun increased his pace as he found his way out of the premises.

