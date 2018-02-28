News Feed

APC: Did Okorocha Oppose Oyegun’s Tenure Extension? Here’s The Reaction Of The Governor

 

Gov. Okorocha

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has debunked speculations that he was against the tenure extension for the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress and other officials of the party.

Mr. Okorocha spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, on Wednesday.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) had at its meeting on Tuesday in Abuja extended the tenure of the John Odigie-Oyegun-led NWC, state and local government chairmen executives of the party by 12 months.

The governor said he had received the news making the round that he was against the tenure extension.

“I want to say emphatically that I was never against tenure extension and it would not have been achieved without the support of governors and other stakeholders,” he said.

Mr. Okorocha, who is also the Chairman of the APC Governor’s Forum, added

He described the tenure extension as a ‘welcome development’ for the party.

He congratulated state and local government chairmen of the party whose tenure were extended alongside Mr. Oyegun.

Mr. Okorocha said the action would not have been possible without the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, APC governors and other critical stakeholders.

He said that Mr. Oyegun and his team had been challenged by the extension arrangement to do more work and ensure everybody was carried along.

(NAN)

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Davido’s Manager, Asa Akia & DJ Cuppy Take Their Sizzling Romance To Dubai (Photos)

17-Year-Old Girl Exposed After Giving Birth Inside Toilet And Then Stabbing Her Newborn To Death

Panic Grips FUDMA Students After Two Undergraduates Mysteriously Die

Fashion Goddess: Fans Are Talking About This Dress Rita Dominic Wore To The Silverbird Awards (Photos)

Why Joseph Parker Is Doomed If He Fights Anthony Joshua – Heavyweight Boxer, Dillian Whyte Gives Reasons

I’ll Whip Buhari To Line If… – House Of Reps Chief Whip, Doguwa Blows Hot Ahead Of 2019

Tips To Eat Your Way To A Smooth Skin

Gombe SEMA Boss Who Allegedly Stole Materials Meant For IDPs Arraigned In Court (Photos)

Enchanting Photos Of Nigerian Millionaire Blogger, Linda Ikeji You Can’t Simply Resist

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *