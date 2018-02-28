APC: Did Okorocha Oppose Oyegun’s Tenure Extension? Here’s The Reaction Of The Governor

Gov. Okorocha

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has debunked speculations that he was against the tenure extension for the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress and other officials of the party.

Mr. Okorocha spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo, on Wednesday.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) had at its meeting on Tuesday in Abuja extended the tenure of the John Odigie-Oyegun-led NWC, state and local government chairmen executives of the party by 12 months.

The governor said he had received the news making the round that he was against the tenure extension.

“I want to say emphatically that I was never against tenure extension and it would not have been achieved without the support of governors and other stakeholders,” he said.

Mr. Okorocha, who is also the Chairman of the APC Governor’s Forum, added

He described the tenure extension as a ‘welcome development’ for the party.

He congratulated state and local government chairmen of the party whose tenure were extended alongside Mr. Oyegun.

Mr. Okorocha said the action would not have been possible without the able leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, APC governors and other critical stakeholders.

He said that Mr. Oyegun and his team had been challenged by the extension arrangement to do more work and ensure everybody was carried along.

(NAN)

