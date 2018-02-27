News Feed

Apostle Suleman Gifts Wife Shopping Mall, Petrol Station And Transport Company (Photos)

 

Apostle Johnson Suleman and wife, Lizzy

The beautiful wife of the founder of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Dr Lizzy Johnson Suleman celebrated her birthday on Sunday at the International Headquarters of the church in Auchi, Edo State, Nigeria.

As usual, Apostle Johnson Suleman surprised everyone with a splendid birthday gift for the wife he made a huge promise to when he started his ministry.

Apostle Suleman presented an ultra – modern Shopping Mall, a Petrol Station and a Transport company to Dr. Lizzy Suleman as the Woman of God celebrated her birthday in glitz and glamour.

Apostle Johnson Suleman, is the Senior Pastor of Omega Fire Ministry Int’l and CEO Hosanna Conglomerate which has vast interests in Oil and Gas, Real Estate and Mining.

Watch a video of the big announcement below:

