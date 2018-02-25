Apostle Suleman’s Wife Set For Big Birthday Bash

Apostle Johnson Suleman’s wife Lizzy Suleman will be celebrating her 25th of birthday today.

According to gists, no stone will be left unturned to celebrate the First Lady of Omega Fire Ministries worldwide (OFM). Her actual birthday is 28th of February, but it was set back to 25th which is tomorrow- a sunday for convenience.

Last year, it was said that her husband gave the mother of 6 a mulit-millionaire school as her birthday gift. Many now wonder what she will get tomorrow… Happy birthday to her in advance.

Source – Ladunliadi