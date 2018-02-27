Aramide Announces Concert Tagged ‘Songversation With Aramide’

Afro-soul Queen, Aramide has announced her upcoming concert tagged ‘Songversation with Aramide’. The award-winning vocalist will perform to a select crowd at Hard Rock Cafe on March 11, 2018

‘Songversation with Aramide’ is the brainchild of the artiste herself. The live music event will see Aramide perform alongside a number of other artistes

‘Songversation with Aramide is one thing I always wanted to do since the start of my career, and I am glad that it is becoming a reality’, Aramide says ‘As I share this little dream of mine with you all, like the release of my SUITCASE album, be rest assured that we are putting in our 100 percent to make this worth your time’.

source: Thenetng