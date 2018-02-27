Entertainment

Atela Drops Single And Video To Hit New Song “Jankara”

The ladies’ man is back again surprising his fans with a completely different sound along with captivating visuals. Francis Atela popularly known as Atela drops his latest single title Jankara produced by Fome Peters. Shot by Clarence Peters, this feel-good music video depicts a celebration of love, laughter and life.

The songwriter and vocalist who is the first official artist signed to squeeze records is still on the euphoria from releasing a cover to Adele’s “When we were young” last week. With a gift of a new sound, he creates a mystery of what to expect next.

Atela takes us back to his roots whilst showcasing his consistency and passion for his art.

“As a child, when I played amongst other children, singing and chanting to those strange sweet songs, that made sense only to the ears of a playful child;
At that moment nothing else would matter,
It did not matter that I had school the next day,
It did not matter that my mum had warned me severely not to play out at night.
Nothing mattered!
At that moment I was in heaven for all I cared, all my worries would be carried away on a boat sailing on the voices of excited children all we had to do was just start singing .

At that moment I was happy, at that moment when we chanted “jankara, jankara market, I want to see the winner jankara market” the world would stand still to watch us sing and dance.”

This soulful artist is kicking off his year with a fresh wave proving to be one to be reckoned with.

source: Thenetng


