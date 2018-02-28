Entertainment

BB Naija 2018 Ex-Housemate, Bitto Reveals Why He Always Had An Erection In The House

BB Naija 2018 ex-housemate Bitto is coming out to talk about the issue of him having an erection when he was comforting pair Princess in the house.He posted on his Instagram and explained he has a natural bulge and what people saw wasn’t an erection but a God given bulge and he has had it since he could remember.

He also had photos as evidence, pointing to the said ‘area of interes’.

Read his post.

source: Instagram


