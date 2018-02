It’s been over a week since BB Naija Ex-Housemate Khloe, Busayo Abiri, has been kicked out of the house but she is not fading anytime soon as she sits with Rubbin’ Minds on Channels TV, and reveals how she took BB Naija has just a game and nothing was ever serious.

She also said she is betting all on Leo to win the game because he is focused and knows what BB Naija is all about.

Watch her interview here.

source: Stargist