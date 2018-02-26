BBNaija 2018: CeeC Is Pissed At Tobi For Dancing With Alex Last Night, Plans To Report Him To Biggie If He Touches Her Again

So, you were thinking the Leolex camp is the only camp in trouble, right? Calm down, there is trouble in the Cebi’s camp too as Aunty Cee.C is mad at Tobi also for dancing vigorously with Alex last night.

Reporting to her new big daddy Angel, CeeC said she was disappointed in Tobi for dancing with Alex. She also made Angel understand that if Tobi comes close to her again or touches her again, she will report him to Big Brother.

Recall that sometime last week, Cee.C almost accused Tobi of sexually assaulting her. She also disclosed to Big Brother that she is possessive, but Tobi is not her husband, abi is he?

Meanwhile, watch the video of Tobi and Alex dancing which Leo and Cee.C are unhappy about

What is wrong with Cee.C?

— TheNet