Entertainment

#BBNaija 2018: CeeC Is Pissed At Tobi For Dancing With Alex Last Night, Plans To Report Him To Biggie If He Touches Her Again

So, you were thinking the Leolex camp is the only camp in trouble, right? Calm down, there is trouble in the Cebi’s camp too as Aunty Cee.C is mad at Tobi also for dancing vigorously with Alex last night.

Reporting to her new big daddy Angel, CeeC said she was disappointed in Tobi for dancing with Alex. She also made Angel understand that if Tobi comes close to her again or touches her again, she will report him to Big Brother.

The Queen of Zamunda CeeC is also pissed at Tobi for dancing with Alex last night and has told Angel to tell Tobi that if he touches her or comes close to her, she will report him to BigBrother🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️🤷‍♀️ what's going on with CeeC biko? #Bbnaija

A post shared by Nigerian Entertainment Today (@thenetng) on

Recall that sometime last week, Cee.C almost accused Tobi of sexually assaulting her. She also disclosed to Big Brother that she is possessive, but Tobi is not her husband, abi is he?

Meanwhile, watch the video of Tobi and Alex dancing which Leo and Cee.C are unhappy about

What is wrong with Cee.C?

— TheNet


You may also like

‘Big Brother Naija is too small for me, I want to go for Big Brother Africa instead’ – Bobrisky

#BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Dumbest Person I’ve Seen In My Entire Life”- Bobrisky

Wizkid’s First babymama, Sola Ogudu reveals how she copes with him having kids with other women

Prince Harry invites two of his ex-girlfriends to his wedding

“You don’t have to go too far to know an Olamide song” – M.I On Why He Released ‘Fix Up Your Lives’

Olamide Channels His Inner Michael Jackson For ‘Science Student’ Video

“I Saw Two People Telling the Truth” – M.I Abaga On the ‘DSF and Taxify Driver’ Story

Actress Biodun Okeowo Curses A Fan Who Slammed Her For “Not Taking Care Of Her Mother”

“I am Not Dead Yet” – Tiwa Savage Debunk Rumors that she Died of Heart Failure

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *