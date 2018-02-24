Entertainment

#BBNaija 2018 Day 26: Housemates Win The Wager Despite The Odds

The #bbnaija Housemates were tasked with dissecting one of the most sensitive topics of the modern world and it was related to safe s*x practices. They were to create a talk show surrounding safe s*x practices amongst youth, accompanied by a song that would further relay the message and promote awareness.

Despite the fact that not all the #bbnaija housemates participated with the same amount of energy, all of them were able to put in good effort. Rico Swavey and Nina were to deliver the rap part of the song while Teddy A and Bambam composed the rest of it.

There was however little preparation on the part of the #bbnaija housemates. Ahneeka assumed the presenter’s responsibility and Lolu, Anto, Miracle, Angel and Tobi were the esteemed guests who shared their experiences varying from a partner’s refusal to use protection, undisclosed statuses, behaviour based on misconceived ideas and the use of birth control to substitute condoms.

These roles were used to depict everyday situations faced by young people and their inability to refuse acts that are deemed ‘fashionable’ as a way of fitting into their peers groups.

Of all the sub topics covered, the most important was that of parents finding a way to communicate with their kids without telling them that some topics or things was taboo. The ability to create favourable environments and use age appropriate language to bust myths surrounding s*x and everything that’s a consequence of unsafe practices.

Despite the lack of preparation, the #bbnaija housemates were able to covey their message excellently through the Task activities and although Biggie felt they should have done better and could have been better prepared, judging their parenting skills too, their him well enough to grant them their second consecutive Wager win.

The objectives of the task was reached and the message was conveyed. It however felt like all the housemates expected more from head of house, Miracle to pull a winning stunt. In all, they were successful for the second time running and it seems that is all that matters to the housemates.

