BBNaija 2018: Don Jazzy reacts to Tobi’s ‘yimu’ to Cee-C

Don Jazzy, has reacted to the trending video of Big Brother Naija’s housemate Tobi, mocking Cee-C who relaxed on his body while having a conversation.

Don Jazzy who captured how shocked he was in his post, wrote;

Ahn Ahn Tobi don Dey yinmu??? 🙆🏾‍♂️🙆🏾‍♂️#bbnaija

Tobi’s ‘Yimu’ session with Cee-C is coming few days after he walked out on Cee-C 3 times. Tobi had been a subject of mockery sometimes on social media over his “constant begging”, and apologies to fellow housemate Cee-C for doing “absolutely nothing”.

Tobi claimed Cee-C tried to insinuate he was attempting to touch her, without her consent while she slept. He also said she doesn’t let him be himself, and cuts him off from interacting with other housemates.

A shocked Cee C apologized after he walked out the second time, but her apologies fell on deaf ears as he ignored her.

Tobi who stood his ground despite Alex urging him to talk to Cee C, slept on his own for the first time on the day of that report.

source: Gistreel