Indigenous rapper, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, popularly known as CDQ, was recently dragged by Big Brother Naija Housemate, Ifu Ennada, after she claimed she was used and dumped by the former, when she was just 17 years old.

Ifu Ennada claimed she sponsored CDQ, gave him her money for her school handouts, school fees and what’s not, just so he could push his career, but in return, she got nothing from the rapper, after he tasted fame.

CDQ didn’t just let it die there, he quickly reacted and he called Ifu a b*tch, and what they had was just a one night stand.. He’s reconfirmed this again, in a chat with Sunday Scoop.

When Sunday Scoop contacted CDQ, he admitted that there was an affair between them, but claimed it was very brief. He said,

“Yes, I had s*x with her but it was a one-night stand. She came to flirt with me, saying she was a journalist or something like that. We only had s*x once. We forgot about everything and lost contact until she had the opportunity to be on TV and tried to take advantage of my stardom to get attention.”

Inasmuch as he feels bad about the development, CDQ said he had no plans to take legal actions against her. “It’s bygone already; she has expressed herself. Even though I want to take legal actions against her, our judicial system is not solid enough. I am not saying I don’t know her. I knew her briefly when I was at the Lagos State University in 2008, but I only had an encounter with her once. I just feel she wanted to gain people’s attention by saying such, which is evil.”