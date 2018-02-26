BBNaija 2018: “I have lost focus on N45m, now in love” – Nina



Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Nina, has said that before coming into the reality show, she vowed not to fall in love with anyone.

Nina said she had now lost focus on the N45 million grand prize which was her main aim of coming into the house.

SharingSharing a late night discussion with her in-house boyfriend, Miracle, Nina said, “This is why it’s not good to predict.

“Before coming here, I vowed never to fall in love but to focus on how to grab the money, but now see me.

“I have fallen in love that everyone is aware it. Yes, I once said no love. No love!

“But all that is gone. I have fallen in love.”

Nina and Miracle were once strategic partners before Big Brother reshuffled the housemate.

Related