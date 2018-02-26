BBNaija 2018: Leo Confesses Love For Alex

Big Brother Naija housemate, Leo, has confessed his feelings for another housemate, Alex. Recall that Alex broke down in tears while explaining to Tobi that Leo has broken up with her.

Leo while speaking to BBNaija host, Ebuka said, “I care about her more , yesterday I just looked at situation like a game.

“I was just too harsh yesterday but I’ve apologized”

Recall that Alex on speaking to Big brother Host Ebuka on Sunday Live show said she feels attracted and likes Leo more than everyone in the house.

Source: Naijaloaded