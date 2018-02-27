BBNaija 2018: Tobi apologises to Cee C and reveals why he put her up for eviction

Big Brother Naija housemate,Tobi shocked many when he put up his former partner and love interest ,Cee C up for possible eviction .

Cee C and Lolu had earlier escaped eviction,only for Tobi,the new head of house,to replace Bamco (Bam Bam and Rico) with Ceelo .

This night,Cee C and Tobi had a talk and he told her he was really sorry for nominating her.

He said it was very difficult for him but he had to do it because of his principles .

He made reference to what he heard from Angel that ,Cee C vowed to report him(Tobi) to Big brother,if he comes close to her .He said he didn’t need negative energy around him since she has even refused to talk to him.

On her part,Cee C said she would never understand why he is acting the way he is but holds no grudge against him and hopes they could move forward .She revealed ,there is nothing he can say to justify his actions.

Tobi told her,that’s what he hopes for and he feels so bad and wants to be sure she’s ok.

source: Gistreel