#BBNaija 2018: Tobi Reconciles With Cee C, Gives Her Body Massage

Tobi and Cee-C hug

Following a strain in their relationship, Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, Tobi and Cee C have reconciled their differences which lasted for four days.

Recall that Tobi walked out on Cee-C thrice after accusing her of trying to tarnish his image by insinuating that he had tried to touch her inappropriately.

After the incident, Tobi decided to keep to himself. Moreover, fans of the reality show were too worried that Cee-C was too controlling and playing with Tobi’s intelligence, so it was a welcome development when Tobi decided to stay on his own.

However, after many days of pleading by Cee-C and explanations why she wants the two back, Tobi has given in.

Last night, Cee C who could not endure his cold attitude towards her, called him out for a chat. She told him she had been weeping and was really hurt by his attitude. Tobi fired back, telling her to stop playing the victim.

She eventually apologized to him when he told her, his problem is she is still not sorry.

That apology broke the ice as he hugged her and assured her she has a home with him. They walked back to the house and Cee C was visibly happy. She eventually asked him to give her a massage which he obliged.

