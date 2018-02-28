Entertainment

BBNaija 2018: Why I will kill Nina, marry Cee-C – Dee-One

 Big Brother Naija 2018 evicted housemate, Dee one has shown his support for Cee-C.

The evicted housemate said he would kill Nina, marry Cee-C and date Alex, if given the opportunity.

Speaking with NET television, Dee-One said though Cee-C is possessive, she is a wife material.

According to Dee-One, “I’ll Kill Nina, Marry Cee-c and date Alex because Cee-C is a correct wife material. She can also cook well too, it’s just that she is too possessive.”

Dee-one, alongside Vandora was evicted from the ongoing reality television show on February 18, 2018.

– NET


You may also like

Investor BJ Net Worth and Luxurious Life (Photos)

#BBNaija: “I’ll Sue Nina To Court For Farting In Front Of Me” – Cee-c Fumes (Video)

#BbNaija: “See how she glows, konji na bastard” – Denrele Reacts To Bambam And Teddy A Hot S*x (photos)

Actor Williams Uchemba Buys Himself A New House In The US (Photos)

“Cows Are More Historic Than Some Tribes In Nigeria” Fulani Man Defends Herdsmen

#BBNaija: ‘ Nina had s*x with a fine boy, you’re having s*x with a bat’ – Nigerians Blast Juliet Ibrahim For Calling Nina Out

#BBNaija: Miracle, Nina, Bam Bam and Tobi are all fake – Dee-One

I Will Never Leave YBNL – Lyta Reveals In Recent Interview

Actress, Rukky Sanda stuns in all black (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *