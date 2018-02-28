BBNaija 2018: Why I will kill Nina, marry Cee-C – Dee-One

Big Brother Naija 2018 evicted housemate, Dee one has shown his support for Cee-C.

The evicted housemate said he would kill Nina, marry Cee-C and date Alex, if given the opportunity.

Speaking with NET television, Dee-One said though Cee-C is possessive, she is a wife material.

According to Dee-One, “I’ll Kill Nina, Marry Cee-c and date Alex because Cee-C is a correct wife material. She can also cook well too, it’s just that she is too possessive.”

Dee-one, alongside Vandora was evicted from the ongoing reality television show on February 18, 2018.

– NET