Curvy Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal who came under fire recently for sharing a ‘unclad’ photo of herself on social media has just reacted to the viral video of Big Brother Naija housemates Teddy A and Bam Bam having s*x in the toilet.

Read her Instagram posts below…

“So I just observed that all dem “good” girls have s*x on tv while the bad girls “the ones that open body’ hold themselves …. Yet …. .. …………. Never mind !!

Made my observation via social media content ….but yet they will say ……. Nevermind! But seriously MouthAction and stuff on television as yourself ……. I think , it is time we learn that true decency starts from the inside even when no one is watching !!!”

