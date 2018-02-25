News Feed

#BBNaija: Alex Cries Profusely After Leo Calls Off Their ‘Relationship’ Because Of Tobi (Videos)

Alex, Leo and Tobi

The drama in the Big Brother Naija 2018 house is getting more intense as housemates are beginning to show their true colours.

Alex and Leo have been getting close since the duo were paired by Biggie at the beginning of the show. However, it seems like there is trouble in paradise already following the decision of Biggie to unpair the housemates and give them new partners. Since Alex got paired with Tobi, things have not been the same with Leo.

Leo had admitted to his former strategic partner Alex that he has a girlfriend outside, even though the two have feelings for each other. However, things have taken a huge turn since Alex was paired with Tobi as the two have been flirting with each other making Leo feel jealous.

Well, things came to a head last night as Alex broke down in tears while explaining to Tobi that Leo has broken up with her.

Jealous Leo had told Cee-C and Ifu Ennada, that it was because Alex has been too flirty with Tobi in the Big Brother house reason why he wants to cut Alex off. This has not gone down well with Alex who is already emotionally attached to Leo. She cried profusely over Leo’s decision and had to be comforted by Tobi.

