#BBNaija: Bambam And Teddy-A Had s*x… Nigerians React


Big Brother Naija TV show is a reality show and as such anything is possible so you all guys should chill.
Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, BamBam and Teddy A were on Sunday night caught having s*x.
This is coming after Miracle had accused all housemates of having s*x, noting that it was the reason for the missing condoms.
However, viewers have questioned the video of bambam on top of Teddy A seen online after light out, suggesting they had s*x.
While some are of the opinion that they had s*x, others argued that they were just touching each other.
Below are some comments:

@sexymuna “They have bleeped and I’m sure you are there dying in shame, you guys never expected it

@harveypel “Teddy n bambam are already asleep, but I can see the duvet running an autonomous operation

@bbnaijaupdate “Bam is fully Unclad on Teddy & he is doing it gently so we wn’t code if I hear say Miracle lie again ogun go fire d person

@foreverarmani “Bamteddy having their clothes on doesnt mean they didnt have s*x… dey re under the duvet, are u seeing down there? No… If its like that, Nina and Miracle didnt have s*x. Period

@sexymuna “Bam is fuly Unclad on Teddy & he is doin it gently so we wn’t code if I hear say Miracle lie again ogun go fire d person

@angie “For Mina the other housemates even witnessed it.facial expression n waist movements were evidence.u n I knw this video of bamteddy circulating is false accusations.

@deeyune “Me i don’t know why #BAMTEDDY having s*x or not should be my own problem or what I want to fight over, I don’t care all they do,I don’t even care watching the show anymore. all I want to do is to vote for both whenever it’s time to vote.

@ “It’s sweet to dish poo out to other people but you cannot take it. Bamteddy had s*x last night and that is it. NOTHING y’all gonna do bout it

@thyzeek “If they don’t want to do it, why is Bam Bam unclad and Unclad on top Teddy. This people too fake and camera conscious

@sexymuna “They just finished having s*x #bambam and she went to clean up. Hope y’all saw what she is wearing for easy penetration.”

@ogasmooth ” Oga knacking nah Knacking. U can’t defend this. God Don expose una finally. If nah other house mates Unah for Don dey talk rubbish.

@shinemuni ” Both BamTeddy had their full cloths on. How can you say they had s*x. How can you have s*x with your cloths on. Bambam visited the washroom right after that full duvet covering them and both their cloths were on.

@bbnaijafanpage “Its a lie, bambam did it after she came back from the wash room, they are still on top of each other. Common don’t defend whats not it


