Entertainment

BBNaija: BamBam’s Church Member Reacts To Her Toilet s*x With Teddy-A

As seen on twitter. Bbn 2018 Bambam toilet s€x with Teddy A is making waves right now. BamBam church members react to this. Read below

I’m personnel disappointed in bamike #bambam, she’s a choir member In my parish!! #BamTeddy #BBNaija

Her dad is a church elder, how will her family feel… How they really suffered on her… Reason for naming her #bamike (God take care of her for me)

https://mobile.twitter.com/Stephanie_amaty/status/968328150886305792

The post BBNaija: BamBam’s Church Member Reacts To Her Toilet s*x With Teddy-A appeared first on Liveofofo.


Tags

You may also like

Investor BJ Net Worth and Luxurious Life (Photos)

#BBNaija: “I’ll Sue Nina To Court For Farting In Front Of Me” – Cee-c Fumes (Video)

#BbNaija: “See how she glows, konji na bastard” – Denrele Reacts To Bambam And Teddy A Hot S*x (photos)

Actor Williams Uchemba Buys Himself A New House In The US (Photos)

“Cows Are More Historic Than Some Tribes In Nigeria” Fulani Man Defends Herdsmen

#BBNaija: ‘ Nina had s*x with a fine boy, you’re having s*x with a bat’ – Nigerians Blast Juliet Ibrahim For Calling Nina Out

#BBNaija: Miracle, Nina, Bam Bam and Tobi are all fake – Dee-One

I Will Never Leave YBNL – Lyta Reveals In Recent Interview

Actress, Rukky Sanda stuns in all black (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *