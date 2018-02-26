Entertainment

#BBNaija: Why C0ndoms Are Missing In The House – Miracle

Big Brother Naija 2018 housemate, Miracle, has revealed why there are missing condoms in the house.

Miracle, speaking to Tobi said condoms were missing because some housemates were having s*x in the shower.

This is coming after some of the housemates last week disclosed that the number of condoms in the house had reduced and no one accepted to have used them.

According to Miracle, he noticed the reduction in the number of condoms even before he had s*x with Nina. Recall that Miracle and Nina were after last week Saturday party purportedly caught having s*x under the blanket

Miracle, who is the head of house, while explaining his point, however, accused housemates, Bambam, Teddy A, Lolu and Anto for using the condoms in the bathroom because there are no cameras in the toilet.

He said, “You no dey see things for this house pass me, Anto & Lolu, BamBam & Teddy don knack since.

”Na why condom dey miss for this house.”

Source: Naijaloaded


You may also like

Big Brother Naija Is Too Small For Me — Bobrisky

#BBNaija: Male Housemates Have Nothing To Offer – Cee-C Says To Alex

BBNaija 2018: Leo Confesses Love For Alex

“I Saw Two People Telling the Truth” – M.I Abaga On the ‘DSF and Taxify Driver’ Story

I Prefer My Man To Cheat With Real Woman Rather Than S3x Doll – Actress Bukola Awoyemi

‘My Twin!’ – Dillish Mathews Celebrates Her Man, Emmanuel Adebayor On His Birthday

Fuji Music Has More Audience Than Hip-Hop – Fuji Star “Remi Aluko” Speaks (Watch)

WOW! Popular Nollywood Actress, Fathia Balogun Is Pregnant?

Here is the moment Tobi put up his former pair mate Cee-C and her partner Lolu for possible eviction (Video)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *