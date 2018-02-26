Entertainment

#BBNaija: “Cee-C Is Dumbest Person I’ve Seen In My Entire Life”- Bobrisky

Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky seems not to be impressed with the behaviour of Big Brother Naija controversial housemate, Cee-c as he classified her as a dumb girl.

Bobrisky took to his snapchat to call out the housemate, saying she is the dumbest person he has seen in his entire life.

He said;

‘Hey guys, this girl is dumb, like shes’s the dumbest person I’ve seen in my entire life. She says she dressed well, with your synthetic hair? You dressed well.With your eyelashes like labalaba, you dressed well? Excuse me, go and sit down. She’s even annoying, she said all the girls are jealous of her because she’s beautiful. She’s this, she dress well, with your black bra? That bra is about #2500-3000 if I’m correct. Now I dislike this girl mehn.’

See the video below;

source: Gistreel


