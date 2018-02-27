BBNaija: Dee-one Reveals The Only Shocking Thing Ahneeka Does In The House

Dee-One from the ongoing reality TV show, Big Brother Naija recently talked about who he thinks was going to emerge winner of the show.

Dee-One who is known for his witty talks also revealed who was being fake in the house and who is real. The comedian also explained his beef with another rising comedian Ebiye.

Below are the excerpts from his interview:

Why did you -a married man- decide to go into the Big Brother Naija house?

For me, it was about the opportunity. My marriage coming out was not a problem and I’d have preferred for it to remain private.

About my marriage certificate being leaked, I wanted to take legal action against the person that did it but I just let everything go.

How he controlled himself in the house and why he did not misbehave: It’s all about respect and I would never take advantage of anyone in the house and besides, getting physical with the ladies in the house wasn’t part of my plans.

As a pastor’s son, should he have entered the BBNaija show?

A large number of people think the show is morally deficient but it is the most watched reality show in the country. Who dey watch am? Let’s stop the hypocrisy abeg. I stood for what Christians respect but I was still voted out.

Are the remaining housemates being themselves?

The ones being real in the house, we know them. The likes of Miracle, Nina, Tobi, BamBam, are all fake. Miracle and Nina are just fake. For example, both of them pray before they sleep.

After prayer, they then start kissing. Are they inviting God or devil into their union? Ifu Ennada is just being herself. Bitto is a smart person; Rico is a cool guy, Teddy A is real.

Despite the fight, Angel is a correct guy I really like him. Cee-C is my person. She is not a terrible person. Anto doesn’t talk much because she primarily grew up in the U.S.A. Alex is herself a 100% she has fallen in love with Leo.

Leo is just looking at her. He has no business being in the BBNaija house, he is so brilliant. Ahneeka really doesn’t do anything in the house apart from treat her pimples. I think she is also very brilliant.

Source: Naijaloaded