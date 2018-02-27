Entertainment

#BBNaija: Ex-BBA contestant, Tayo Faniran, hails Teddy A for having S*x with Bam Bam last night

Former Big Brother Naija Housemate Tayo Faniran has nothing but praise for Big Brother Naija housemate Teddy A for smashing his fellow housemate Bam Bam yesterday.

Apparently the former reality star like some guys despise ladies who pretend to be ‘holy’ than thou, Tayo tweeted that he likes what Teddy A did to Bam Bam. He wrote;

”I would say I like what Teddy A did, girls like bam bam would form holy holy in the beginning, meanwhile every good girl loves a bad boy,just like her name BAM BAM dat tattooed Boi gave it to her from behind BAM BAM #BBNajia”

See his tweet below;

source: Twitter


