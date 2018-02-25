BBNaija Gifty Powers steps out in long slit-gown without panties.

Ex-housemate of Big Brother Naija 2017, Gifty Powers, stepped out in yet another controversial outfit for an event in Delta state.

This ain’t the first time the ever controversial personality would be at the forefront of a controversy.

When she was in the house, she trended for so many reasons, one of which she claimed, she had no idea who Falz and Banky W were.

Recently, she wore a mind-boggling outfit, rocking a bra for the opening show of the 2018 edition of BBNaija, which took place in Lagos.

The woman of many accents is never shy of making the news headlines, and we hardly think she will quit being controversial anytime soon.

Gifty donned a black gown which would have been a normal outfit except for the fact that it had a long slit which revealed one side of her skin all the way from her foot to her waistline.

See Photo Below;

source: Gistreel