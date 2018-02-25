News Feed

BBNaija: I Ran Out Of The Bathroom The Day I Saw Bitto’s ‘Thing’ – Vandora

 

Big Brother Naija evicted housemates in an exclusive interview with NET TV have revealed a whole lot of stuff BBN fans didn’t know.

Moments after Bitto confessed he used the strategy of a ‘mad man’ in the house which failed him and saw him evicted from the show, Vandora who was Dee-One’s strategic partner has revealed she literally screamed and ran out of the bathroom the day she saw Bitto’s huge erection.

In her words “You guys didn’t see me run out when i saw his thing, i literally ran out from the bathroom into the garden and ran back. Like he came in and i was like what’s this!!!”

