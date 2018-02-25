Entertainment, Gossip

#BBNaija: “If Tobi comes close to me or touches my body, I will report him to big brother” – Cee C (Video)

At the ongoing Big Brother Naija show, fans would have thought the strategic partnership of housemats Cee-c and Tobi would never come to an end.

Tobi Bakre. Photo credit: Instagram.com/bigbronaija/

However, it appears that have taken a bitter turn as Cee-c has seemingly declared war on her (now) former strategic Partner, Tobi Bakre, because he has been avoiding her.

On the video below, the self-acclaimed most beautiful Girl in the World , her Royal Highness, Cee-c who oozes meekness and Humbleness told Angel to warn Tobi not to move close to her or touch her, or she would report to big brother.

Cee-C. Photo credit: Instagram.com/bigbronaija/

The double wahala is real.


