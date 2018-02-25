BBNaija: “If Tobi comes close to me or touches my body, I will report him to big brother” – Cee C (Video)

At the ongoing Big Brother Naija show, fans would have thought the strategic partnership of housemats Cee-c and Tobi would never come to an end.

However, it appears that have taken a bitter turn as Cee-c has seemingly declared war on her (now) former strategic Partner, Tobi Bakre, because he has been avoiding her.

On the video below, the self-acclaimed most beautiful Girl in the World , her Royal Highness, Cee-c who oozes meekness and Humbleness told Angel to warn Tobi not to move close to her or touch her, or she would report to big brother.

The double wahala is real.