Entertainment, Gossip

#BBNaija: “I’ll Sue Nina To Court For Farting In Front Of Me” – Cee-c Fumes (Video)


BBN2018 controversial housemate CeeC has threatened to sue Nina to court if she had farted infront of her.

CeeC who was caught on camera telling Lolu her new pair that the smell and sound of fart and the noise from generators are atrocious acts and are actionable in court, probably because she’s a lawyer was fuming in anger and seemed like she meant business.

” imagine you wanna fart in my body, like who does that, i will prove that this is provocation i didn’t go to school to look around or count trees, Farting is actually actionable in court, even noise, generator noise…” She said

Watch video here:


