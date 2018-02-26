BBNaija: Miracle, Tobi, BamBam, Nina Are All Fake – Evicted Housemate, Dee-One Reveals

While speaking in an exclusive interview with NAIJ.com , the evicted Big Brother Naija housemate, Dee-One opened up who was being fake in the house and who is real, as well as who he thinks is going to win the N45million prize from the ongoing reality TV show.

Here are excerpts from the chat:

As a pastor’s son, should he have entered the BBNaija show?

A large number of people think the show is morally deficient but it is the most watched reality show in the country. Who dey watch am? Let’s stop the hypocrisy abeg. I stood for what Christians respect but I was still voted out.

Are the remaining housemates being themselves?

The ones being real in the house, we know them. The likes of Miracle, Nina, Tobi, BamBam, are all fake. Miracle and Nina are just fake. For example, both of them pray before they sleep. After prayer, they then start kissing. Are they inviting God or devil into their union? Ifu Ennada is just being herself.

Bitto is a smart person; Rico is a cool guy, Teddy A is real. Despite the fight, Angel is a correct guy I really like him. Cee-C is my person. She is not a terrible person.

Anto doesn’t talk much because she primarily grew up in the U.S.A. Alex is herself a 100% she has fallen in love with Leo. Leo is just looking at her. He has no business being in the BBNaija house, he is so brilliant. Ahneeka really doesn’t do anything in the house apart from treat her pimples. I think she is also very brilliant.

Who he thinks will win the show

I feel it’s between Alex and Rico Swavey but if I have to pick, it’s Alex for me.

