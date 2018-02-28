BBNaija: Reno Omokri Reacts To Bambam And Teddy-A Toilet Romance

Reno Omokri has reacted to the trending video of Big Brother Naija 2018 housemates, Bam Bam and Teddy A copulating in the toilet two nights ago.

He wondered why housemates caught having s*x in the toilet are been referred to as stars.

In a tweet, the former presidential aide cautioned Nigerians against replicating everything from the western world.

He wrote,

“When I was a child, only animals had intercourse in the open for all to see. Now I am an adult, Nigerians call people who publicly have intercourse in a toilet, stars! If they are stars, it must be very dark over Nigeria! We have a culture. Not everything from the West is good!”