#BBNaija: See How Much Tobi Bakre Says He Makes As A Banker

The controversial Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi is on the headlines again.This time is here to talk about his annual income as a banker.

Tobi revealed how much he earns yearly as a banker.

During a chat with fellow housemates last night ,they were all excited about the Pepsi challenge where the winning pair will win N5million Naira among other mouthwatering prizes .

Tobi who has his eye on the prize revealed N2.5 million is more than he earns annually as a banker .He was amazed that in one day,he could win as much as his yearly salary.

He revealed he earns just about that as his yearly take home pay,hence,his eagerness to win the money .

He also revealed there is a possibility he won’t be going back to his old job.

