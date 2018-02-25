BBNaija: TBoss Denies Ever Saying She Could Make N25 Million In 2 Weeks

TBoss

Former Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate, Tokunbo Idowu aka Tboss has denied ever saying she could make N25 million in two weeks.

Recall that TBoss in a conversation with her fellow contestant, Efe who eventual emerged as the winner reportedly said that she would spend the N25million prize win in two weeks, as she has private jet owners hitting on her.

However, a follower confronted her on Instagram asking if she has made the N25 million she boasted she could make in 2 weeks during the reality show.

Denying ever making such a statement, TBoss wrote: “Where did you watch the show from? Through your neighbor’s window? cos the show i was on, i NEVER said i was gon make that money in two weeks. Ps: sorry today isn’t the day i satisfy your curiosity.”

Here is a video of the incident where TBoss reportedly made the claim:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria