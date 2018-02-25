News Feed

#BBNaija: TBoss Denies Ever Saying She Could Make N25 Million In 2 Weeks

TBoss

Former Big Brother Naija 2017 housemate, Tokunbo Idowu aka Tboss has denied ever saying she could make N25 million in two weeks.

Recall that TBoss in a conversation with her fellow contestant, Efe who eventual emerged as the winner reportedly said that she would spend the N25million prize win in two weeks, as she has private jet owners hitting on her.

However, a follower confronted her on Instagram asking if she has made the N25 million she boasted she could make in 2 weeks during the reality show.

Denying ever making such a statement, TBoss wrote: “Where did you watch the show from? Through your neighbor’s window? cos the show i was on, i NEVER said i was gon make that money in two weeks. Ps: sorry today isn’t the day i satisfy your curiosity.”

Here is a video of the incident where TBoss reportedly made the claim:

Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

I Killed My Cheating Husband By Rubbing Poison All Over My Body – Woman Confesses

Why I Can’t Marry Rita Dominic – Jim Iyke

Heartbreaking: After Serving Jail Term Abroad, Nigerian Man Hacks His 4 Children To Death In Anambra

#BBNaija: Alex Cries Profusely After Leo Calls Off Their ‘Relationship’ Because Of Tobi (Videos)

President Buhari Has Failed, Even His Supporters Now Know He Has No Integrity Left – Adebanjo

Robert Mugabe Poses With His Wife, Grace And Family Months After Removal (Photos)

Drama As Thief Is Beaten Mercilessly After Returning To A House He Robbed Few Days Ago In Rivers (Photos)

Thick, Big And Curvy Girls Are Mostly Dirty Under – Actress Charity Nnaji Warns Men

Tears Of Joy As Pregnant Woman Gives Birth Immediately After Being Rescued From Kidnappers In Lagos (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *