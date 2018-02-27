BBNaija: Tobi and Cee-C Hug and Reconcile After He Put her Up for Possible Eviction





Tobi and Cee-C Hug and Reconcile After He Put her Up for Possible Eviction Tobi and Cee-C are genuinely in love with each other, and they are no longer hiding this.

Recall that yesterday, the male housemate, who emerged the Head of House, was caught in a tight place when he was asked to choose which pair to put up for possible eviction – Miracle/Anto or Cee-C/Lolu. It was a difficult decision to make, but he eventually saved Miracle/Anto, his reason being that Miracle is a trusted friend.

Twitter went berserk last night, and this is because many viewers had found his relationship with Cee-C incredibly toxic. Most celebrated when they separated, and with him putting Cee-C up for evction, it was all the confirmation viewers needed that he was over her.

But, not so fast, folks!

At night, when some housemates had retired to bed, Cee-C invited Tobi for a conversation; she was deeply shaken by all that happened yesterday. It was as though Tobi put a knife to her heart, she said, adding that it felt like she invested the first three weeks of her time in the house in a lie. Tobi stood by his decision to save Miracle, however, he finally understood how much Cee-C hurt.

The duo poured their hearts out to Teddy A and Lolu, and eventually Cee-C broke down. Tobi held her, saying comforting words; they genuinely do love each other, but had severely mis-communicated their feeling in ways that intensely hurt them.

Well, they made amends, shared her bed space for hours, before he finally moved upstairs to his royal suite.

Is there still hope for them? Will they wake up this morning and be nice to each other again?

While we wait for the answers (because this couple are really the #DoubleWahala Big Brother promised!), check out their reconciliation videos below.





