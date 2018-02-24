News Feed

#BBNaija: Tobi Caught Mocking Cee-C During Conversation (Video)

Tobi caught ‘mocking’ Cee-C with his facial expression

It seems like Tobi Bakre has really lost genuine interest in Cee-C after they had reconciled. The Big Brother Naija housemate was caught red-handed in a new video ‘mocking’ her.

The incident happened while Cee-C was leaning on Tobi’s chest, and then began narrating an incident. Shockingly, Tobi pouted his lips showing ‘disbelief and mockery’ about her story.

His facial expression obviously showed that he no longer believes all what the girl has to say.

See the video below:


Stay updated with the latest Nigerian news from Information Nigeria


Tags

You may also like

Heartbreaking: See Graphic Photos Of 13 Teenagers Who Died After Their Boat Capsized In Sokoto

Abacha’s Powerful Daughter, Gumsu Shares Photos Of Her Brothers Online

El-Rufai Slams N2bn Defamation Suit Against Senator Shehu Sani

Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde’s 40th Birthday Gold Rolls Royce Phantom (Photos)

I Am Just A Taxi Driver – Man Accused Of Armed Robbery Gives Explanation

Buhari & Fayose: A Meeting Of President And Self-acclaimed Opposition Leader

FG Speaks On What It’ll Do To Dana Air After Its Airplane’s Second Accident Within One Month

Nollywood Actress, Grace Amah Celebrates Birthday With Lovely Pictures

See The Oyo School That Continues To Remain In Ruins Despite Millions Of Naira Budgetary Provision (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *