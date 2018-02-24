BBNaija: Tobi Caught Mocking Cee-C During Conversation (Video)

Tobi caught ‘mocking’ Cee-C with his facial expression

It seems like Tobi Bakre has really lost genuine interest in Cee-C after they had reconciled. The Big Brother Naija housemate was caught red-handed in a new video ‘mocking’ her.

The incident happened while Cee-C was leaning on Tobi’s chest, and then began narrating an incident. Shockingly, Tobi pouted his lips showing ‘disbelief and mockery’ about her story.

His facial expression obviously showed that he no longer believes all what the girl has to say.

See the video below:





