BBNaija: Tobi and Cee-C reunite, Cuddled And Kissed Last Night (Video)

Dear Yoruba demons, you guys have to start praying for your boy because it seems he is yet again backsliding into his past.

Just after we celebrated Tobi’s liberation from the shackles of Cee-C, he is back at it again.

After nominating Team Celo and having arguments with Cee-C on why he nominated her pair for possible eviction, Tobi and Cee.C slept on the same bed and they even cuddled and kissed.

Watch the video below and while you are at it, fans of Tobi, put your boy in your prayers and also remember to use the hashtag #prayforTobi

Source – gistreel