BBNaija Tobi Reveals How Much He Earns Annually

Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre is in the news again and this time, it is not about him and his startegic partner, Cee-C.

During a chat with fellow housemates last night ,they were all excited about the Pepsi challenge where the winning pair will win N5million Naira amoung other mouthwatering prizes.

Tobi who has his eyes on the money prize, revealed N2.5 million is more than he earns annually as a banker.

He revealed he earns just about that as his yearly take home pay, hence, the eagerness to win the prize.

He also disclosed that there is a high chance he won’t be going back to his old job.

– Gistreel