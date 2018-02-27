Entertainment

BBNaija: I Told My Boyfriend I Could Cheat On Him In The House Before Leaving Home – Nina

Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina revealed that she told her boyfriend that there is the possibility of cheating on him in the house before entering the show.

She said this during a conversation with her fellow housemates.

Nina stated:

“I told him everything. He knows that something can happen. I will also tell him everything that happened, trust me. That’s me in a relationship.

I’ll get my boyfriend back. It’s a must. I told him anything can happen here.” Nina and Miracle, are into a romantic relationship in the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Both Housemates have been caught in the act on two occasions within few weeks on the show.

Source: Naijaloaded


