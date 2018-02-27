Entertainment

#BBNaija: I Told My Boyfriend I May Cheat On Him In The House- Nina

Big Brother Naija housemate, Nina revealed that she told her boyfriend that there is the possibility of cheating on him in the house before entering the show.

She said this during a conversation with her fellow housemates.

In her words;

“I told him everything. He knows that something can happen. I will also tell him everything that happened, trust me. That’s me in a relationship.

I’ll get my boyfriend back. It’s a must. I told him anything can happen here.”

Nina and Miracle, are into a romantic relationship in the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Both Housemates have been caught in the act on two occasions within few weeks on the show.

source: Gistreel


You may also like

Savage: Check out Jim Iyke’s replies to some followers who called him out on social media

BankyW clap back at fan who asked him a personal question

My Bum Bum Tears Everything I Put On- Actress Damilola Adegbite

BBNaija: Nigerians reacts to BamBam and Teddy A smashing in the toilet

#BBNaija: Ex-BBA contestant, Tayo Faniran, hails Teddy A for having S*x with Bam Bam last night

#BBNaija 2018: Tobi apologises to Cee C and reveals why he put her up for eviction

‘I Believe My Father’ – Ivanka Trump On s*xual Misconduct Accusations Against Mr President

‘If I Could Finish My Exams While Burying My Son, What Is Stopping You?’- Eucharia Anunobi As She Graduates

Rising Reggae/Dancehall Artiste Reil C Says His ‘Ghetto Youth EP’ Is A Women and Youth Empowerment Message

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *