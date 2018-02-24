Entertainment

#BBNaija: Watch as Alex gives Leo a hand job in bed.

The fact is as they say, ‘Konji’ na bastard, If you know, you know. The urge to have s*x is actually killing everyone in the Big Brother Naija house.

The housemates are sexually frustrated, and they really want to go down.. But then, they are all “vigilant” of the cameras… So to say.

Recall that fellow housemates Miracle and Nina had s*xual intercourse on the show on more than one occasion a couple of days back.

I guess it is safe to say that it’s Leo and Alex’s turn, as the latter was also caught on camera giving a handjob to Leo.

Watch the video below;

source: Gistreel


