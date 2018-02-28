Entertainment

#BBNaija2018: Cee-C Is A Double Faced Pretender – Khloe (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2018 evicted housemate, Khloe, has referred to Cee- c as a double-faced pretender.

Khloe speaking with Net in an interview on Wednesday said Cee-c is always double sided around her.

She said:-

“I do not like when people are double sided, she is a double-faced pretender.

“She is too psyched around me not straightforward.

“We have conversations when she’s cool with me but later blows up when with other housemates.

“She is not straightforward like i and princess.” khloe said

Recall that Khloe was disqualified and evicted from Big brother house alongside Kbrule after given three strikes for provocation.

Watch the video below:-

Source: Naijaloaded


You may also like

Popular Nigerian Singer Sues 9mobile Telecom For N500Million

#BBNaija: See How Much Tobi Bakre Says He Makes As A Banker

Corpse Of Ghanaian Singer, Ebony Reigns S3xually Assaulted By Mortuary Attendant

Wizkid Performs His Debut At Coachella Festival In California

Davido’s Manager, Asa Akia & DJ Cuppy Take Their Sizzling Romance To Dubai (Photos)

Moji Olaiya’s Daughter Pens Down Emotional Message In Her Honor (Read What She Wrote)

Is Wizkid Normal? See What Daddy Yo Unveiled As His New Pet (Photo)

Instagram Comedienne And Actress, Wofaifada Acquires New Car (See Photos)

#BBNaija:- Bambam’s Parents Are Angry Over s*x With Teddy A, They Want Her Back Home – Lady Claims

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *