BBNaija2018: Cee-C Is A Double Faced Pretender – Khloe (Video)

Big Brother Naija 2018 evicted housemate, Khloe, has referred to Cee- c as a double-faced pretender.

Khloe speaking with Net in an interview on Wednesday said Cee-c is always double sided around her.

She said:-

“I do not like when people are double sided, she is a double-faced pretender.

“She is too psyched around me not straightforward.

“We have conversations when she’s cool with me but later blows up when with other housemates.

“She is not straightforward like i and princess.” khloe said