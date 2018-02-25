BBNaija2018: Nina Says Love Has Made Her Lose Focus On The 45M Grand Prize

BBNaija housemate Nina, vowed before coming to the reality show not to fall in love with anyone.

In a late night discussion with her in-house boyfriend Miracle, Nina admitted she had now lost focus on the N45 million grand prize which was her main aim of coming into to the show.

Nina said:-

“This is why it’s not good to predict. Before coming here, I vowed never to fall in love but to focus on how to grab the money, but now see me. “I have fallen in love that everyone is aware it. Yes, I once said no love. No love! But all that is gone. I have fallen in love.”

Recall that, Nina earlier revealed to everyone she has a boyfriend outside the house and still loves him. She says she knows he’ll be hurt by all she does with Miracle, but as soon as she leaves the house, she plans on apologizing for all she did.

Nina and Miracle were once strategic partners before Big Brother reshuffled the housemate.

Both housemates have also been caught on more than one occasion having s*x in the show.

Source: Naijaloaded