Beautiful Young Lady Seen Riding A Paddle Board On Water Filled With Terrifying Sharks (Video)

This is the video showing the moment a fearless paddle boarder drifted through the ocean on a paddle board – as more than a dozen deadly sharks lurked below her.

According to Daily Star UK, the woman, known as Ocean Ramsey, can be seen sporting nothing more than a bikini, as she is surrounded by the fearsome creatures.

Underneath her board, in clear blue waters, there appears to be a number of nurse sharks and stingrays.

But that does not seem to faze the woman, who even puts her hand out to touch one of them.

Ocean is a marine biologist and leading shark conservatist.

She has worked in the water with over 32 different species around the world.

Uploading this clip to her 375,000 followers on Instagram on Wednesday, she certainly got a few talking.

One comment read: “As beautiful as it looks and as much as I love nature – I could not do that.”

And another added: “This is my idea of a nightmare.”

Nurse sharks are an important species that are often used for research.

They are robust and able to tolerate capture, handling and tagging extremely well.

But as harmless as they may appear here, they are ranked fourth in documented shark bites on humans.

They are also known to grow up to 15ft in length and weigh more than 700lbs.

Sharks have featured heavily in the news recently.

Watch the video below:

