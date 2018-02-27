Beauty Queen Who Wore Police Uniform In Egypt Becomes Nigeria Police Ambassador (Photos)

Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and Queen Chizoba Ejike

The newly crowned Miss Intercontinental Africa, Queen Chizoba Ejike was yesterday honoured by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris at the Force Head Quarters following her emergence as the new African queen while adorning the Nigerian Police uniform in Egypt.

The Anambra born model was greatly applauded for her patriotism and commitment towards upholding the image of Police in a global contest involving 72 countries.

The reception and hosting which involves the Inspector General of Police and other top Nigerian Police officers at the executive conference room was captured by cross section of media organisations.

See more photos:

