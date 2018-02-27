The President of United States, Donald Trump has denied accusations by more than a dozen women of s*xual misconduct and his daughter Ivanka Trump is rooting for him.

When asked in an NBC interview if she believes the accusations against her father, the first daughter said, “I think it’s a pretty inappropriate question to ask a daughter if she believes the accusers of her father when he’s affirmatively stated that there’s no truth to it. I don’t think that’s a question you would ask many other daughters.”

“I believe my father, I know my father,” she said. “I think I have that right as a daughter, to believe my father.”

Ivanka who is ironically an advocate for women and families as a senior White House adviser has in the past identified with the #MeToo movement. After Oprah Winfrey‘s message of female empowerment at the Golden Globe awards, the first daughter made a tweet “Just saw @Oprah’s empowering & inspiring speech at last night’s #GoldenGlobes. Let’s all come together, women & men, & say #TIMESUP! #UNITED.” She got a lot of backlash for the tweet with many pointing out that she didn’t mention her father’s accusers in it.

